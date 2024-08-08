SUNRATE integrates with Outpayce from Amadeus (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus that will help improve and automate the B2B payments experience for travel companies globally, focusing on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As part of the partnership, travel sellers (i.e. Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Travel Management Companies (TMCs)) are now able to generate and use SUNRATE's virtual cards for their business payments needs, such as payment to airlines, hotels and other suppliers via Outpayce B2B Wallet. Today's partnership builds on a new strategic relationship to offer a fast, secure, and automated way to pay and get paid through Outpayce B2B Wallet with virtual payment technology offered through Mastercard.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus that will help improve and automate the B2B payments experience for travel companies globally, focusing on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As part of the partnership, travel sellers (i.e. Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Travel Management Companies (TMCs)) are now able to generate and use SUNRATE's virtual cards for their business payments needs, such as payment to airlines, hotels and other suppliers via Outpayce B2B Wallet. Today's partnership builds on a new strategic relationship to offer a fast, secure, and automated way to pay and get paid through Outpayce B2B Wallet with virtual payment technology offered through Mastercard.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- SUNRATE integrates with Outpayce from Amadeus - sunrate, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus that will help improve and automate the B2B payments ... adnkronos
- Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council holds 2025 Officer and Director Elections - The Tennessee River Valley (TRV) Stewardship Council elected board officers and two new directors at their July 2024 quarterly board meeting. The Council is the largest multistate-focused nonprofit in ... lelezard
- Wilmington Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders - sunrate, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus that will help improve and automate the B2B payments ... lelezard
Video SUNRATE integratesVideo SUNRATE integrates