SUNRATE integrates with Outpayce from Amadeus

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnershipthat will help improve and automate the B2B payments experience for travel companies globally, focusing on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As part of the partnership, travel sellers (i.e. Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Travel Management Companies (TMCs)) are now able to generate and use's virtual cards for their business payments needs, such as payment to airlines, hotels and other suppliers viaB2B Wallet. Today's partnership builds on a new strategic relationship to offer a fast, secure, and automated way to pay and get paid throughB2B Walletvirtual payment technology offered through Mastercard.