Sony PlayStation rinnova la partnership con la UEFA per la Champions League per il triennio 2024-27 (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment e UEFA ha annunciato oggi il rinnovo della sponsorizzazione per la UEFA Champions League e PlayStation per il triennio 2024-27. L’accordo triennale include anche i diritti di sponsorizzazione per la Supercoppa UEFA, la UEFA Youth League e la UEFA Futsal Champions League. Come leggiamo sul sito ufficiale della UEFA, Sony è un partner della celeberrima competizione sportiva da oltre 27 anni e si prenderà il compito con PlayStation di continuare ad offrire “attività innovative” per il coinvolgimento dei fan. Nello specifico la società giapponese avrà il compito di offrire dei contenuti esclusivi ed esperienze uniche su varie piattaforme, dovendo inoltre ricoprire il ruolo di sponsor di presentazione del Player of the Match, UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football e eChampions League.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
