Analytic Partners Acquires Magic Numbers to Expand Reach and Talent in Europe (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) MIAMI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Analytic Partners, the leader in Commercial Analytics, announced today that it has closed on an agreement to acquire Magic Numbers, a UK based marketing Analytics firm. As part of Analytic Partners, Magic Numbers will be able to further improve its offerings and benefit from Analytic Partners' scale, technology platforms and global presence. Magic Numbers will remain an independent brand and will continue to build its client base. Magic Numbers will gradually be incorporated into the Analytic Partners network as the two organizations work together in transition. The strategic acquisition of Magic Numbers accelerates Analytic Partners' drive to Expand its leadership in Commercial Analytics and to penetrate deeper in the UK and EMEA markets.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
