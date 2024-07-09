WWE: Rey Mysterio agguanta l’ennesimo record, mai nessun hall of famer come lui (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Rey Mysterio, leggenda del wrestling e membro della WWE hall of Fame, ha recentemente stabilito un nuovo straordinario record nella WWE, confermando il suo status di icona vivente del wrestling. Il suo ultimo match in WWE Raw non solo gli ha fatto guadagnare l’ennesimo main event di Raw, ma ha anche segnato un importante traguardo nella storia della federazione. Un Nuovo Primato per il Luchador Leggendario Secondo quanto riportato da WWE Stats, con il suo recente match nell’ultima puntata di WWE Raw, Rey Mysterio ha disputato il suo 33° incontro televisivo da quando è stato introdotto nella WWE hall of Fame. Questo risultato gli ha permesso di superare il precedente record di 32 match detenuto da Jerry Lawler, diventando così il membro della hall of Fame con il maggior numero di apparizioni televisive post-induzione.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
