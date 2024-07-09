WWE | Rey Mysterio agguanta l’ennesimo record mai nessun hall of famer come lui

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Rey, leggenda del wrestling e membro della WWEof Fame, ha recentemente stabilito un nuovo straordinarionella WWE, confermando il suo status di icona vivente del wrestling. Il suo ultimo match in WWE Raw non solo gli ha fatto guadagnaremain event di Raw, ma ha anche segnato un importante traguardo nella storia della federazione. Un Nuovo Primato per il Luchador Leggendario Secondo quanto riportato da WWE Stats, con il suo recente match nell’ultima puntata di WWE Raw, Reyha disputato il suo 33° incontro televisivo da quando è stato introdotto nella WWEof Fame. Questo risultato gli ha permesso di superare il precedentedi 32 match detenuto da Jerry Lawler, diventando così il membro dellaof Fame con il maggior numero di apparizioni televisive post-induzione.