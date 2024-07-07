Shangri-La Frontier annuncia il suo ritorno con la Stagione 2

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) L’anime di-Laè pronto a fare il suocon la seconda! Attraverso un nuovo video promozionale sappiamo quale sarà lo slot dedicato all’anime isekai che ha saputo portare quel feeling mmorpg come nessun altro. L’anime farà il suoil 13 ottobre, nello slot tv giapponese delle 17:00 di domenica e ci porterà nuovamente in questo magico mondo, i cui segreti sono ancora tutti da scoprire. Questa seconda, come la precedente, sarà composta da due cour e vanterà un totale di 26 episodi, così da poter dare ampio respiro alla sua storia ancora avvolta nel mistero e alle sue splendide boss fight. La distribuzione dell’anime al di fuori del territorio giapponese non è ancora statata ma, se il passato è un indicatore, questa nuovasarà probabilmente trasmessa da Crunchyroll in paesi selezionati.