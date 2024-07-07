Shangri-La Frontier annuncia il suo ritorno con la Stagione 2 (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) L’anime di Shangri-La Frontier è pronto a fare il suo ritorno con la seconda Stagione! Attraverso un nuovo video promozionale sappiamo quale sarà lo slot dedicato all’anime isekai che ha saputo portare quel feeling mmorpg come nessun altro. L’anime farà il suo ritorno il 13 ottobre, nello slot tv giapponese delle 17:00 di domenica e ci porterà nuovamente in questo magico mondo, i cui segreti sono ancora tutti da scoprire. Questa seconda Stagione, come la precedente, sarà composta da due cour e vanterà un totale di 26 episodi, così da poter dare ampio respiro alla sua storia ancora avvolta nel mistero e alle sue splendide boss fight. La distribuzione dell’anime al di fuori del territorio giapponese non è ancora stata annunciata ma, se il passato è un indicatore, questa nuova Stagione sarà probabilmente trasmessa da Crunchyroll in paesi selezionati.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Premiere Date Set - shangri-la frontier Season 2 was first revealed after the conclusion of season 1 along with October 2024 premiere plans. Now that release date has been narrowed down, and you can look forward to more ... otakuusamagazine
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Reveals First Trailer and Release Date - Based on Kodansha's hit web novel, the manga has millions of copies in circulation with lovable gaming aspects. Only months ... msn
- The Apocalypse is Nigh: Season Two of The Seven Deadly Sins Four Knights of the Apocalypse - When we last left off, our titular four knights had finally been brought together despite the warning of the prophecy and we're now staring down the big bad of the series, King Arthur. The preview ... animenewsnetwork
Video Shangri FrontierVideo Shangri Frontier