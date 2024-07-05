Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, condiviso il primo trailer (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Nel corso degli anni abbiamo visto molte interpretazioni diverse del Cavaliere Oscuro. Nell’universo live-action, Robert Pattinson è l’attuale indossatore della maschera e del mantello, mentre Amazon Prime lancerà il mese prossimo una nuova serie animata incentrata sul Pipistrello. Tuttavia, la Warner Bros non ha finito di creare nuovi progetti per Batman: all’inizio dell’anno lo studio ha annunciato che è in arrivo un sequel di Batman Ninja. All’Anime Expo di quest’anno, Warner Bros Japan ha condiviso un primo sguardo a Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, che mette Batman contro versioni distorte di alcuni dei suoi più grandi alleati. Dal nuovo materiale promozionale, sembra che Batman affronterà Lanterna Verde (Jessica Cruz), Aquaman, Flash e Wonder Woman.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Teaser Reveals New Look At Justice League - Warner Bros. Japan stopped by Anime Expo to premiere a teaser trailer and new poster for its upcoming batman ninja sequel film, batman ninja vs. Yakuza League. Much like how the original 3D CG film ... in.ign
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Teaser Trailer, Key Art & More Released - Director: Jumpei Mizusaki: "I'm a co-director for batman ninja vs. Yakuza League. I'm currently getting everything together to make the film more exciting, with the screenplay by Mr. Nakashima, ... bleedingcool
- Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Shares First Trailer - We've seen a lot of different interpretations of the Dark Knight over the years. In the live-action universe, Robert Pattinson is the current wearer of the cape and cowl while Amazon Prime will ... comicbook
Video Batman NinjaVideo Batman Ninja