Batman Ninja Vs Yakuza League condiviso il primo trailer

(Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Nel corso degli anni abbiamo visto molte interpretazioni diverse del Cavaliere Oscuro. Nell’universo live-action, Robert Pattinson è l’attuale indossatore della maschera e del mantello, mentre Amazon Prime lancerà il mese prossimo una nuova serie animata incentrata sul Pipistrello. Tuttavia, la Warner Bros non ha finito di creare nuovi progetti per: all’inizio dell’anno lo studio ha annunciato che è in arrivo un sequel di. All’Anime Expo di quest’anno, Warner Bros Japan haunsguardo aVs., che mettecontro versioni distorte di alcuni dei suoi più grandi alleati. Dal nuovo materiale promozionale, sembra cheaffronterà Lanterna Verde (Jessica Cruz), Aquaman, Flash e Wonder Woman.