McGregor accusa Khabib | Diventato informatore contro terroristi per salvarti poi cancella

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di venerdì 28 giugno 2024) Conortorna a puntare il ditoNurmagomedov. Il lottatore irlandese è tornato adre l’ex rivale sui social, con un post poito. “Vieni a vedere cosa succede! Ah dimenticavo che non puoi, perché l’11 settembre 2001 sei stato arrestato su un volo e sorpreso in possesso di 5 passaporti differenti, che ti hanno portato a diventare unla tua cellula terrorista jihadista perla pelle di topo”. Ma cosa è successo? E’virale il video di un raid nella palestra di arti marziali di Nurmagomedov per presunti collegamenti con l’attentato di Kagirov in Daghestan.si era comunque già difeso nei giorni passati. “Non era un nostro allievo, è stato in palestra per un ritiro una volta ma non c’è nessun collegamento”.