McGregor accusa Khabib: “Diventato informatore contro terroristi per salvarti”, poi cancella (Di venerdì 28 giugno 2024) Conor McGregor torna a puntare il dito contro Khabib Nurmagomedov. Il lottatore irlandese è tornato ad accusare l’ex rivale sui social, con un post poi cancellato. “Vieni a vedere cosa succede! Ah dimenticavo che non puoi, perché l’11 settembre 2001 sei stato arrestato su un volo e sorpreso in possesso di 5 passaporti differenti, che ti hanno portato a diventare un informatore contro la tua cellula terrorista jihadista per salvarti la pelle di topo”. Ma cosa è successo? E’ Diventato virale il video di un raid nella palestra di arti marziali di Nurmagomedov per presunti collegamenti con l’attentato di Kagirov in Daghestan. Khabib si era comunque già difeso nei giorni passati. “Non era un nostro allievo, è stato in palestra per un ritiro una volta ma non c’è nessun collegamento”.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
