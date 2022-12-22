ReNew Power makes a strong debut at the CDP ratings for climate change actions and transparency (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
<strong>ReNewstrong> <strong>Powerstrong> (<strong>ReNewstrong> Energy Global PLC), India's leading <strong>ReNewstrong>able energy IPPs, has been recognized for its effective disclosures of environmental impact for <strong>ReNewstrong>'s business and for ensuring good environmental management by the global environmental non-profit CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project). <strong>ReNewstrong> has received a 'B' rating for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy, based on data reported by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ReNew Power signs 150 MW Agreement with MicrosoftGURUGRAM, India, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - ReNew Power ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced that it has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft ...
The APAC green data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.99% during 2021 - 2027...(AGEL) AGL Energy AMP Energy Avaada Energy China Yangtze Power (CYCP) GCL - Poly Energy Holdings GreenYellow JinkoSolar Holding Meridian Energy New Zealand Solar Power ReNew Power
