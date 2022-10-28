Euroclear continues to outperform, despite volatile financial markets, as it accelerates business strategy and investments (Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) BRUSSELS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Euroclear today provides an update on its performance to the end of the third quarter 2022. financial Summary Euroclear continued to deliver a strong financial performance to the end of the third quarter 2022, with the underlying business performing well and benefitting from its diversified, resilient business model. The group also reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates on cash balances as well as increased cash balances from frozen assets due to Russian sanctions. At the end of the third quarter, 2022 net profit increased 95% to EUR 667 million, of which EUR 426 million resulted from the strong underlying business performance. Year-to-date operating income was up 44% year-on-year to EUR 1,725 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Euroclear delivers a strong performance for H1 2022...trillion +1 % Number of Transactions 155.5 million +4 % Turnover EUR 523 trillion +9 % Fund assets under custody EUR 2.8 trillion +1 % Collateral Highway EUR 1.9 trillion +13 % Euroclear continues to ...
