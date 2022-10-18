Zhiyi Biotech Received Clinical Approval from U.S. FDA for SK10 in Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zhiyi Biotech announced that FDA has approved the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to develop SK10 (Inactivated Bacteroides fragilis) for the treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID) . The Approval of this IND authorizes Zhiyi Biotech to conduct its Phase 1 Clinical trial in the U.S. It's noteworthy that it is the world's first IND application of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) with CID as an indication. SK10, the first Bacteroides fragilis-based LBP that obtained FDA IND Approval, is also the first LBP of Next-generation Probiotics in China that approved for Clinical trial by FDA. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zhiyi Biotech Raised $45 Million in Series B Funding Round to Accelerate the Clinical Development of LBPs PipelinesGUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Recently, Zhiyi Biotech announced that it has raised $15 million in its B++ funding round. The funds will be used to boost the clinical development of the company's live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) pipelines.
