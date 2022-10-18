WWE: MVP e Omos si confronteranno con Braun Strowman venerdì a Smackdown (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Omos e MVP sono stati annunciati per la puntata Smackdown di questa settimana. Ieri sera a Raw si è assistito a un segmento nel backstage in cui MVP ha parlato di Braun Strowman, mentre Omos era accanto a lui. MVP ha detto che non era lì per denigrare Strowman, ma solo per celebrarlo. Lo ha elogiato e ha detto che il suo nome incute timore nelle persone comuni, ma The Nigerian Giant è tutt’altro che ordinario, in quanto è la rappresentazione della straordinarietà. L’ex U.S. Champion ha continuato dicendo che lui e il suo assistito saranno presenti a Smackdown questa settimana, in modo che Omos possa guardare Braun dall’alto in basso, nei suoi occhi, per assicurarsi che il cosiddetto Monster of All Monsters capisca che il gigante ...Leggi su zonawrestling
