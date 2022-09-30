SkyDrive Unveils SD-05 Flying Car Design, Aiming to Begin Air Taxi Service in 2025 (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) TOYOTA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SkyDrive Inc. has unveiled the Design of its commercial model Flying car
the SkyDrive SD-05. SkyDrive is planning to use the SD-05, currently in development, to launch air Taxi Service in the Osaka Bay area during the world exposition scheduled for 2025 in Osaka, Japan. "This is another big step towards the realization of Flying cars and sky roads," said Takumi Yamamoto, SkyDrive Design director. "Two years have passed since the announcement of the SD-03, which successfully completed its public manned flight test in August 2020, and we are very happy to be able to announce its successor, the SD-05." Headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,
