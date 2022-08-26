PDI Focuses on "Connecting Convenience" with Rebrand to PDI Technologies (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - New identity supports growing solutions that meet customer needs as complex Convenience ecosystem undergoes transformation ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PDI, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the Convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced it is Rebranding to PDI Technologies. This update also includes a new logo and website (pdiTechnologies.com) that reflect the organization's ongoing commitments and investments in support of industry transformation. Founded almost 40 years ago and previously known as Professional Datasolutions, Inc., the company has grown from 1,200 associates in early 2020 to nearly 2,000 associates in August 2022. This growth stems from the company expanding its global footprint,
"The story of PDI is an exciting one with a rich history," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI Technologies. "Our new brand milestone is about launching a conversation with our broader ...
