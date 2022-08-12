Isle of Mtv a Malta e l'estate in cui sono tornati i festival (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) L'evento annuale nell'isola mediterranea sancisce un ritorno alla normalità agognato soprattutto dai più giovaniLeggi su wired
Isle of MTV Malta 2022: arriva in tv il festival con Marshmello, French Montana e tanti altriÈ il più grande festival musicale gratuito d'Europa: è Isle of MTV Malta ! Isle of MTV Malta ti aspetta in onda lunedì 15 agosto alle 22.00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e in ...
Isle of MTV Malta 2022: bbno$, Mae Muller e Shaun Farrugia vanno ad aggiungersi alla line up delle performanceLa lista dei performer che si esibiranno durante l'edizione 2022 di Isle of MTV Malta va ad arricchirsi di tre nuovi nomi: il rapper e cantante canadese bbno$ (sì, quello della hit del 2019 "Lalala"), la cantautrice inglese Mae Muller (sicuramente avrai sentito la ... Isle of MTV Malta 2022: arriva in tv il festival con Marshmello, French Montana e tanti altri MTV.IT
