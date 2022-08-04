Agility Completes £763 Million Acquisition of Menzies Aviation (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Deal creates the world's largest Aviation services provider KUWAIT CITY, Aug 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, announced that it has finalized its Acquisition of UK-based John Menzies PLC and will combine the business with its National Aviation Services (NAS) business to create a world leader in Aviation services in 58 countries. Once integrated, the combined company will operate as Menzies Aviation and will be the world's largest Aviation services company by number of countries and second largest by number of airports served. Operating as Menzies Aviation, the combined company will provide air cargo services, fuel services and ground
Kuwaiti logistic giant Agility completes Dh3.4b acquisition of John MenziesDubai: Kuwait-based logistic firm Agility said it has completed its acquisition of UK-based John Menzies PLC and will combine the business with its National Aviation Services (NAS). The combined ...
Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation opens 'new chapter' after takeover by Kuwaiti firm completesMenzies, the aviation services group that has come under fire for baggage handling delays at Edinburgh Airport, has entered a “new chapter” after its takeover by a Kuwaiti firm was completed.
