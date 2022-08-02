Intersec Reports Most Successful Fiscal Year In Company History

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) PARIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/(or the ""), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, recorded historical results for theended March 31, 2022. Revenues grew by 40% compared to the same period of the previous. This unprecedented performance is driven by the's increased footprint in the mission-critical communication (MCX) market and is supported by a strong focus on global operations, bringing experts closer to clients.now serves 65 communication service providers and public authorities in more than 50 countries. Business Highlights Yann Chevalier,CEO: "This was oursince the business' ...