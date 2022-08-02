Intersec Reports Most Successful Fiscal Year In Company History (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) PARIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Intersec (or the "Company"), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, recorded historical results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022. Revenues grew by 40% compared to the same period of the previous Year. This unprecedented performance is driven by the Company's increased footprint in the mission-critical communication (MCX) market and is supported by a strong focus on global operations, bringing experts closer to clients. Intersec now serves 65 communication service providers and public authorities in more than 50 countries. Business Highlights Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO: "This was our Most Successful Year since the business' ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
