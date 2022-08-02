Dayane Mello tutta nuda su Instagram ... Desnuda en cuerpoAnna Tatangelo in bikini fa impazzire il webSparatoria a Pescara : un morto e un feritoMateo Renzi : intesa Calenda-Letta? Aiuta destrepresidente ucraino Zelensky su grano : presto per celebrareUcciso dalla Cia il capo di Al Qaida Al-ZawahriNancy Pelosi a Taiwan? Sale tensione Cina-Usa42 anni fa strage a stazione di Bologna : Morirono 85 personeLa leggendaria serie TAITO shmup Ray ritorna per PS4 e NSWRise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliUltime Blog

Intersec Reports Most Successful Fiscal Year In Company History

PARIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec (or the Company), a global leader in mobile data and

Intersec (or the "Company"), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, recorded historical results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022. Revenues grew by 40% compared to the same period of the previous Year.   This unprecedented performance is driven by the Company's increased footprint in the mission-critical communication (MCX) market and is supported by a strong focus on global operations, bringing experts closer to clients. Intersec now serves 65 communication service providers and public authorities in more than 50 countries. Business Highlights Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO: "This was our Most Successful Year since the business' ...
Intersec (or the "Company"), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, recorded historical results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Revenues grew by 40% compared to ...
