CATL and Ford announce Global Strategic Cooperation to promote EVs worldwide

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) NINGDE, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("") andMotor Company ("") todayd a non-binding MOU outliningincluding supplying batteries in China, Europe and North America. Under separate agreements,also will provide full LFP battery packs for North American Mustang Mach-E models starting next year as well as North American F-150 Lightnings in early 2024. Powered by's LFP battery system, which features long battery life and thermal stability, the above-mentionedmodels will offer outstanding performance in temperature adaptability. CTP is a technology that directly integrates cells into packs, enabling the ...