CATL and Ford announce Global Strategic Cooperation to promote EVs worldwide (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) NINGDE, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") and Ford Motor Company ("Ford") today announced a non-binding MOU outlining Global Strategic Cooperation including supplying batteries in China, Europe and North America. Under separate agreements, CATL also will provide full LFP battery packs for North American Mustang Mach-E models starting next year as well as North American F-150 Lightnings in early 2024. Powered by CATL's LFP battery system, which features long battery life and thermal stability, the above-mentioned Ford models will offer outstanding performance in temperature adaptability. CTP is a technology that directly integrates cells into packs, enabling the ...Leggi su iltempo
Nuovo Fisker Ocean 2022 - 2023, boom prenotazioni per il Suv che spaventa i grandi marchiIl pacco batterie sviluppato dal produttore di apparecchiature CATL è alloggiato nel pavimento, tra i due assi multi - link. A seconda della versione, l'Ocean utilizza diverse tecnologie di batteria. ...
Lithium - ion Battery Market Size Worth USD 193.13 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.3% CAGRIndustry Developments: September 2021: Toshiba Corporation, CBMM, and Sojitz Corporation initiated ... Ltd (CATL) (China) Samsung SDI (South Korea) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) BAK Power (China) ... Da Svolt Energy a Gotion High-tech, tutte le novità sullo stato solido Target Motori
Ford, nuovi accordi per l’elettrico.Per realizzare l'obietttivo dei 600mila veicoli a batteria entro il 2023, il costruttore Usa ratifica intese col produttore di accumulatori Catl e l’estrattore di litio Rio Tinto ...
