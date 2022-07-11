PADDY POWER FLOATS BALLOON OVER WOMEN'S EUROS GAME TO POKE FUN AT UEFA'S UNDERWHELMING STADIUM SELECTIONS (Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) - MANCHESTER, England, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cheeky Irish bookmaker PADDY POWER is causing mischief again, this time poking fun at the unacceptably low-key and unambitious stadia that have been picked for this summer's WOMEN's EUROS. The bookie floated a giant inflatable arrow in the Northwest corner of Man City's Academy STADIUM during Sunday's Belgium v Iceland match, pointing out that Manchester City's 55,000-capacity Etihad STADIUM, a mere 650 metres away, is free and available in the background. The massive 25x11x5ft inflatable carries the tongue-in-cheek message, "Anyone seen a STADIUM big enough for a EUROS GAME?" and could be seen floating at the corner of the open STADIUM by players and fans as the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
