AEW Dark 5.07.2022 (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati anche oggi. Ecco i risultati: Lee Moriarty batte Leon Ruffin Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) battono Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray A.Q.A. batte Avery Breaux Josh Woods batte Barrett Brown Sonny Kiss batte Lamar Diggs Fuego Del Sol batte Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall) Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) battono Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega Eight-Man Tag Team MatchDark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) battono The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth) Leggi su zonawrestling
