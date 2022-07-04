Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

Naftogaz and Symbio Infrastructure agree on deliveries of low carbon Canadian LNG and green hydrogen to Ukraine

Naftogaz and
- KYIV, Ukraine and SAGUENAY, QC, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Joint Stock Company ...

The National Joint Stock Company "Naftogaz of Ukraine" has entered into an agreement with the Canadian energy developer Symbio Infrastructure ("Symbio") to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green liquid hydrogen (LH2) from Quebec, Canada. "This agreement is an important milestone on Ukraine's path of transitioning to diverse supplies of energy from around the globe, which we began at the end of 2014, when we stopped the direct import of Russian natural gas. Since then, we've fortified our energy independence by being an active player in the European energy market. We believe opportunities for procuring reliable, ...
Ucraina: piattaforma russa e pozzo off - shore nel Mar Nero in fiamme

Dopo l'annessione della Crimea, le autorita' russe avevano nazionalizzato i beni di Chernomorneftegaz, che era una filiale dell'operatore pubblico ucraino Naftogaz.

Fonti russe: l'Ucraina ha attaccato piattaforme gas e petrolio offshore russa nel Mar Nero

... con sede in Crimea e operante nel Mar Nero e nel Mar d'Azov, è stata sequestrata dagli ufficiali sostenuti dalla Russia in Crimea alla società statale ucraina del gas Naftogaz dopo l'annessione ... Blog | Ucraina, è una questione di soldi e la guerra è già in corso a Washington  Econopoly

Gas Transit In June Falls 3-Fold, Reaches Historic Low Of 1.25 Billion Cubic Meters

In June, gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system to Europe reached a historic low of 1.25 billion cubic meters, down 3 times compared to June ...
