Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) Cardiovascular Study results to be presented by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, Rabin Medical Center at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular Medical Device startup, announced today that it has completed its CAPTIS First-In-Human (FIH) Study. Study results will be presented by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center at Rabin Medical Center during the EuroPCR conference, 17-20 May, 2022. The CAPTIS is a next-generation, Full-Body Embolic Protection Device to reduce the risk of stroke and other ...Leggi su iltempo
Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular Medical Device startup, announced today that it has completed its CAPTIS First-In-Human (FIH) Study. Study results will be presented by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center at Rabin Medical Center during the EuroPCR conference, 17-20 May, 2022. The CAPTIS is a next-generation, Full-Body Embolic Protection Device to reduce the risk of stroke and other ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection DeviceRan Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, Rabin Medical Center at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular ...
Sunshine Botanicals Launches a Revolutionary New Vitamin C Topical to Treat Aging, Wrinkles, and Restores Skin Damaged from Oncology TreatmentsFilterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today that it has completed its CAPTIS First-In-Human (FIH) study. Study results will be presented by Prof. Ran Kornowski, ...
Filterlex MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Filterlex Medical