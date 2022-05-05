Video Vittorio Sgarbi e Giampiero Mughini che litigano al Maurizio ...LEGO STAR WARS: LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER DUE NUOVI DLCRed Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiUltime Blog

EUROPEAN POLITICIANS RECEIVED MORE THAN A MILLION LETTERS CALLING TO #STOPRUSSIANOW

EUROPEAN POLITICIANS
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
WARSAW, Poland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGK, a Polish development bank, launched a Europe-wide ...

zazoom
Commenta
EUROPEAN POLITICIANS RECEIVED MORE THAN A MILLION LETTERS CALLING TO #STOPRUSSIANOW (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) WARSAW, Poland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

BGK, a Polish development bank, launched a Europe-wide information campaign to remind ordinary people and POLITICIANS that the war in Ukraine continues, and radical measures must be implemented to stop it. The crucial instrument is the website that allows sending emails to authorities and calls for an immediate embargo on Russian oil. The digital campaign #STOPRUSSIANOW has reached MORE THAN 95 MILLION users in the first ten days. All materials are microtargeted and available in eight languages. A special mechanism on the website generated MORE THAN 1 250 000 emails to the EU POLITICIANS with the crucial question – why do we continue to pay billions of euros for Russian oil? Meanwhile, dozens of billboards ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

Exclusive - Pope Francis: I am ready to meet Putin in Moscow

... throwing open the door to death and destruction, now haunting the lives of all European citizens. ...the utmost respect.' The Holy Father is not too keen to talk about Italian politics and politicians. ...

Sachs: On Ukraine, Joe Biden doesn't want to compromise

Do US politicians have a death wish I know my country well. The leaders are prepared, as is ... and debt relief, my arguments were accepted by the White House and European countries. When I made the ... “Pre-Occupiamoci della meningite in Emilia Romagna”, il 6 maggio talk in streaming su Adnkronos  Lifestyleblog

EUROPEAN POLITICIANS RECEIVED MORE THAN A MILLION LETTERS CALLING TO #STOPRUSSIANOW

Apart from sending emails to politicians, it is essential to boycott companies that still operate and pay taxes in Russia. Such a list is available on the website stoprussianow.eu. #StopRussiaNOW is ...

How Switzerland’s views on refugees have evolved

While migration experts speak of a “new kind of” refugee defined as one coming from non-European countries, politicians were quick to divide them up into “true and false refugees”. The idea of the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EUROPEAN POLITICIANS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : EUROPEAN POLITICIANS EUROPEAN POLITICIANS RECEIVED MORE THAN