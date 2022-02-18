New Kinpo Group' s 5G NR Sub-6 GHz RU validated in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021

(Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/Newhas successfully completed thorough testing of its 5G NR Radio Unit (RU) product in the O-RAN, taking an essential step towards entering the5G NR market. The leading wireless communication technology company has committed to developing 5G NR base stations in recent years. Its newly launched 5G NR Sub-6 GHz indoor RU product is not only compliant with 3GPP R15 and Option 7.2 specifications, but supports n78 band. O-RANheld on date, organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, is a testing and integration event with the aim to verify the conformance, end-to-end performance, infrastructure security, as well as multi-vendor interoperability of O-RAN-based network ...

