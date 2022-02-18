Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaIL VIDEOGAME PER IMPARARE IL CODING ENTRA IN UNA SCUOLA PRIMARIATrust presenta ELEVATE programma dedicato ai partnerGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon update 1.0, disponibileUncharted arriva al cinema - Scopri di piu` nella serie Creator to ...THE BATMAN: I NUOVI COSTUMI E GADGET A TEMABattlegrounds: Lobby Legends - Raid Leaders si terrà il 2-3 aprileUltime Blog

New Kinpo Group' s 5G NR Sub-6 GHz RU validated in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021

New Kinpo
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Kinpo Group has successfully completed thorough testing of ...

zazoom
Commenta
New Kinpo Group's 5G NR Sub-6 GHz RU validated in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021 (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

New Kinpo Group has successfully completed thorough testing of its 5G NR Radio Unit (RU) product in the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, taking an essential step towards entering the Global 5G NR market. The leading wireless communication technology company has committed to developing 5G NR base stations in recent years. Its newly launched 5G NR Sub-6 GHz indoor RU product is not only compliant with 3GPP R15 and Option 7.2 specifications, but supports n78 band. O-RAN Global PlugFest held on date, organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, is a testing and integration event with the aim to verify the conformance, end-to-end performance, infrastructure security, as well as multi-vendor interoperability of O-RAN-based network ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : New Kinpo

Metanoia, NKG and III Demonstrate an Interoperable 5G NR Sub - 6GHz RU Solution at the O - RAN Global PlugFest 2021

HSINCHU, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Metanoia Communications ("Metanoia") today, in collaboration with New Kinpo Group ("NKG") and Institute for Information Industry ("III"), announced participation and successful completion of all test cases during the O - RAN Global PlugFest 2021, in Taiwan, using a ...

Metanoia, NKG and III Demonstrate an Interoperable 5G NR Sub - 6GHz RU Solution at the O - RAN Global PlugFest 2021

HSINCHU, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Metanoia Communications ("Metanoia") today, in collaboration with New Kinpo Group ("NKG") and Institute for Information Industry ("III"), announced participation and successful completion of all test cases during the O - RAN Global PlugFest 2021, in Taiwan, using a ...
Servizi di produzione elettronica (EMS) Mercato: fornisce panoramiche regionali, rispettive azioni, driver | Flextronics, Hon Hai/Foxconn, New Kinpo, Jabil  Leonardo

New Kinpo Group's 5G NR Sub-6 GHz RU validated in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Kinpo Group has successfully completed thorough testing of its 5G NR Radio Unit (RU) product in the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, taking an essential step ...

Onion Global Named One of China's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2021

at 03:00 New Kinpo Group's 5G NR Sub-6 GHz RU validated in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021 New Kinpo Group has successfully completed thorough testing of its 5G NR Radio Unit (RU) product in the O-RAN ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New Kinpo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : New Kinpo Kinpo Group validated Global PlugFest