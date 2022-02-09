NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...The Sims 4 Il Mio Matrimonio Game Pack in arrivoEuropean Chips Act | la posizione di IntelLEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Ultime Blog

AEW Dark 09 02 2022

AEW Dark
Siamo arrivati ad un nuovo episodio di Dark anche questa settimana. Abbiamo tanti match, con ...

Commenta
AEW Dark 09.02.2022 (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Siamo arrivati ad un nuovo episodio di Dark anche questa settimana. Abbiamo tanti match, con tanti +1, alcuni anche discretamente interessanti. In particolare da tenere d’occhio Wheeler Yuta che, dall’endorsement di Danielson, ha iniziato a mettere in fila successi. Ma non è l’unico che ha colto una vittoria agli Universal Studios di Orlando! Risultati Dark Wheeler Yuta batte Aaron SoloAnna Jay batte Kaci LennoxAnthony Ogogo batte Tony VincitaGunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) battono Liam Gray & Adrian AlanisJulia Hart batte Kelsey HeatherPowerhouse Hobbs batte Gus De La VegaMercedes Martinez batte Queen AminataLee Moriarty batte Anthony HenryFuego Del Sol batte Serpentico
