AEW Dark 09.02.2022 (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Siamo arrivati ad un nuovo episodio di Dark anche questa settimana. Abbiamo tanti match, con tanti +1, alcuni anche discretamente interessanti. In particolare da tenere d’occhio Wheeler Yuta che, dall’endorsement di Danielson, ha iniziato a mettere in fila successi. Ma non è l’unico che ha colto una vittoria agli Universal Studios di Orlando! Risultati Dark Wheeler Yuta batte Aaron SoloAnna Jay batte Kaci LennoxAnthony Ogogo batte Tony VincitaGunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) battono Liam Gray & Adrian AlanisJulia Hart batte Kelsey HeatherPowerhouse Hobbs batte Gus De La VegaMercedes Martinez batte Queen AminataLee Moriarty batte Anthony HenryFuego Del Sol batte Serpentico Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #AEWDark #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #AEWDarkElevation #TSOW // #TSOS - Tuttowrestling : Vanessa Borne ha debuttato in AEW durante i tapings di Dark #AEW - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: L'ex WWE Vanessa Borne ha fatto il suo esordio ai tapings di Dark - - TSOWrestling : L'omaggio di Lee Moriarty per Hana Kimura! #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEW -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW DarkAEW Dark Risultati 08-02-2022 The Shield Of Wrestling
Watch AEW Dark Episode 129The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 8, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on ...
The Gunn Club, Anna Jay And More Set For Tonight’s AEW DarkNine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Gunn Club taking on Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis just days before they challenge AEW World Tag ...
AEW DarkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Dark