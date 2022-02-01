Dark Elevation 31.01.2022 – Episodio 48 (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Nuovo Episodio per Dark Elevation che chiude il mese di gennaio in casa All Elite Wrestling. È l’occasione per dare spazio ai volti che stanno crescendo nelle storyline, in modo da ottenere qualche vittoria in più in ottica ranking. Andiamo a vedere assieme cosa è accaduto. Risultati Dark Elevation Lance Archer batte Chase Oliver Brandi Rhodes batte KiLynn King Jay Lethal batte Casey Carrington Anna Jay batte Nikki Victory Dante Martin, Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty battono The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) Ruby Soho & Thunder Rosa battono Joseline Navarro & Megan Meyers Penta El Zero Miedo batte Serpentico Leggi su zonawrestling
