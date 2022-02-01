Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - Trailer delle armiLG ULTRAGEAR 27GP950: PER UN’ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO IMMERSIVATrust: Game-Lovers: quando il divertimento è unisexGeForce rilasciati i driver laptop per Dying Light 2 Stay HumanDanny Trejo sarà un personaggio di OlliOlli World!Surface Laptop Studio - da oggi disponibile il pre-orderLeague of Legends - in arrivo Renata GlascTFT: Aggeggi e marchingegni Notti al NeonSony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Ultime Blog

CGTN | 2022 ?Spring Festival Gala | A visual feast for the Year of the Tiger

CGTN 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG) held the 2022 Spring Festival Gala on ...

CGTN: 2022 ?Spring Festival Gala: A visual feast for the Year of the Tiger (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022)

 China Media Group (CMG) held the 2022 Spring Festival Gala on Monday evening as Chinese people worldwide celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival. It is the most important Chinese Festival centering on family reunions. And the five-hour-long television extravaganza has been a symbolic part of the celebrations since it was first broadcast in 1983. This Year's Gala featured a multitude of performances aimed at entertaining millions of Chinese families ringing in the Year of the Tiger, which symbolizes bravery, vigor and strength in traditional Chinese culture. The performances revolved around ...
