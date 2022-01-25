Apex Legends trascina Mad Maggie nella mischiaViaggio d’affari in Australia: richiedi il visto giustoIdee regalo del Gruppo LEGO per un San ValentinoCelly TrainerRound RecensioneASUS amplia la gamma di Schede Madri Intel vivo Cashback: fino a 100€ di rimborso sull’acquisto di uno ...Cellularline - nuovi power bank super compatti Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaUltime Blog

«Sharp Stick» | lo schietto e spericolato desiderio di incontrare il mondo

Sharp Stick
A dodici anni dal film d'esordio Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham torna alla regia del lungometraggio. E c'è ...

«Sharp Stick», lo schietto e spericolato desiderio di incontrare il mondo (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) A dodici anni dal film d’esordio Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham torna alla regia del lungometraggio. E c’è grande giustezza poetica nel titolo del nuovo lavoro, – letteralmente, bastoncino appuntito – dato il modo in cui la sua prima proiezione, sabato sera, ha perforato la bolla di compiacenza e conformismo culturale che caratterizza gran parte della fiction vista al festival finora. Scritto e diretto, a sorpresa e di corsa, quando il Covid ha fermato la lavorazione di un altro progetto che … Continua L'articolo proviene da il manifesto.
'Sharp Stick' Review: Lena Dunham's Third Major Act Is Her First Disappointment

Yet she's been notably selective about her main slate of projects, and "Sharp Stick," which premiered tonight at the Sundance Film Festival, is her third major act. The first was "Tiny Furniture," [?]...

Trina Solar Chairman Gao Jifan: Better solar, better world

... bringing with it a sharp boost in PV efficiency and a decrease in LCOE. Cumulative global ... Follow the right track with innovation and sustainability From the foundations already laid, we must stick ...
Sundance 2022: da You Won't Be Alone a Fresh, 10 film da non perdere  The Hot Corn Italy

Lena Dunham’s heinous ‘Sharp Stick’ is a career worst

Once a top talent, Lena Dunham has written and directed a cinematic javelin to the face called “Sharp Stick” that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling

"Sharp Stick" deals with subjects personal to writer/director Lena Dunham, but the film's exploration of them is still troubling.
