CAPEX com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder

- NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, leading global broker operated in Europe ...

CAPEX.com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) - NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

CAPEX.com, leading global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the release of a Powerful Portfolio Builder aimed at experienced market traders who wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological advancements. QuantX is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis processes through smart Portfolio Builder capability and the integration of sophisticated analytical tools. Devised to create fully customized Investment Portfolios in a matter of minutes, QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete

Future - Proof Core Network, Gearing up Business Innovation

... significantly simplifying the network architecture, reducing the OPEX and CAPEX, and improving ... Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664068/Richard_Liu_delivered_a_keynote_speech_5G_Core_Summit_...

Capex StoX, trading senza leva e a zero commissioni swap sulle azioni: come funziona

Non rientra in questo fattispecie, il prodotto StoX che è stato recentemente lanciato dal broker Capex.com. StoX è un nuovo modo per negoziare azioni attraverso i CFD frazionari senza pagare ...
Capex.com: opinioni e recensione broker CFD, come funziona  BorsaInside

Integrare sostenibilità e finanza, l’impegno delle utilities per l’Agenda 2030

Nel position paper di Utilitalia le Linee guida per lo sviluppo di un nuovo “capex plan sostenibile” per le aziende del comparto Analizzare l’integrazione Integrare sostenibilità e finanza, l’impegno ...

Le utility alla sfida dei capex plan sostenibili

Green bond, business plan, bilanci di sostenibilità. Il grande impegno delle utilities, così come di altri gruppi industriali e finanziari, potrebbe non essere sufficiente ...
