Medallia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Thoma Bravo (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) SAN FRANCISCO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) ('Medallia'), a global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that its Shareholders voted to Approve the Acquisition of Medallia by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. 'Shareholder approval is an important milestone in our ...Leggi su 01net
Medallia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Thoma BravoMedallia shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 20% to Medallia's unaffected closing stock price on June 10, 2021, the last full trading day ...
