Moto2 | successful shoulder surgery for Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Moto2: successful shoulder surgery for Lorenzo Dalla PortaLorenzo Dalla Porta has undergone surgery at the Policlinico San Donato, the operation on his left shoulder a success. The Moto2 rider, who competes for team Italtrans , was forced to end his 2021 season prematurely due to ongoing pain. 45 days of physio The surgery, which took about two hours, went without a hitch, Dalla ...
