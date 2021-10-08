RIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETPlay At Home: più di 60 milioni di giochi riscattatiRomics: il padiglione n.8 targato Mkers e un successoHouse of Ashes: Il destino dei protagonisti è nelle tue maniTV BRAVIA XR: Perfect for PlayStation 5GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle vendite di carichi speciali Apex Legends celebra Halloween con l'evento 'Mostri Dentro'Controller Wireless e Cuffie stereo per il 20° anniversario di XboxUltime Blog

Moto2 | successful shoulder surgery for Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Lorenzo Dalla Porta has undergone surgery at the Policlinico San Donato, the operation on his left ...

Lorenzo Dalla Porta has undergone surgery at the Policlinico San Donato, the operation on his left shoulder a success. The Moto2 rider, who competes for team Italtrans , was forced to end his 2021
Moto2: successful shoulder surgery for Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Lorenzo Dalla Porta has undergone surgery at the Policlinico San Donato, the operation on his left shoulder a success. The Moto2 rider, who competes for team Italtrans , was forced to end his 2021 season prematurely due to ongoing pain. 45 days of physio The surgery, which took about two hours, went without a hitch, Dalla ...

