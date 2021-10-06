2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuse (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 6 - A Vatican court on Wednesday acquitted two clerics of sexually abusing preseminarians known as 'the pope's choirboys'. Prosecutors had asked for a six - year jail term for Father ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : priests cleared
2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuseThey were cleared of some charges, and adjudged not liable for others, while the statute of limitations timed out still other charges, the court said. Prosecutors may appeal the verdict. .
2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuseThey were cleared of some charges, and adjudged not liable for others, while the statute of limitations timed out still other charges, the court said. Prosecutors may appeal the verdict. .
priests clearedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : priests cleared