Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe®, the World's Leading Framework for Business Agility (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) SAFe customers—including FedEx, Chevron, American Express, Lockheed Martin, Bosch, Intel, Pepsico, Deutsche Telekom, and Porsche—report significant Business improvements in time-to-market, productivity, quality, and employee engagement BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced that the number of people Trained in SAFe has surpassed one Million as strong interest in Business Agility has accelerated adoption in the last year. The number of individuals practicing SAFe has grown exponentially since the Framework launched in 2011. It took seven years to reach half a Million Trained, but only two years to double that number. SAFe is practiced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced that the number of people Trained in SAFe has surpassed one Million as strong interest in Business Agility has accelerated adoption in the last year. The number of individuals practicing SAFe has grown exponentially since the Framework launched in 2011. It took seven years to reach half a Million Trained, but only two years to double that number. SAFe is practiced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scaled Agile
Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe®, the World's Leading Framework for Business Agility27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced that the number of people trained in SAFe has surpassed one million as strong interest in business agility has ...
Designing the Digital Future at Porsche with Executives Mattias Ulbrich and Dr. Oliver Seifert Top Highlight at the 2021 Global SAFe® Summit16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, is pleased to announce that two Porsche executives will be customer keynote ...
Gb, crisi carburante: governo pronto a impiegare esercito Lifestyleblog
Scaled AgileSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scaled Agile