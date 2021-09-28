Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe® | the World' s Leading Framework for Business Agility

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) SAFe customers—including FedEx, Chevron, American Express, Lockheed Martin, Bosch, Intel, Pepsico, Deutsche Telekom, and Porsche—report significantimprovements in time-to-market, productivity, quality, and employee engagement BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc., provider of, today announced that the number of peoplein SAFe has surpassed oneas strong interest inhas accelerated adoption in the last year. The number of individuals practicing SAFe has grown exponentially since thelaunched in 2011. It took seven years to reach half a, but only two years to double that number. SAFe is practiced ...