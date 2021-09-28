G-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Il lato oscuro delle VPN gratuiteL'Oktoberfest arriva su Call of DutyMSI presenta il laptop Creator Z16 Hiroshi FujiwaraMia figlia ha avuto un infarto! Le lacrime di Sonia Bruganelli a ...Ultime Blog

Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe® | the World' s Leading Framework for Business Agility

SAFe customers—including FedEx, Chevron, American Express, Lockheed Martin, Bosch, Intel, Pepsico, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe®, the World's Leading Framework for Business Agility (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) SAFe customers—including FedEx, Chevron, American Express, Lockheed Martin, Bosch, Intel, Pepsico, Deutsche Telekom, and Porsche—report significant Business improvements in time-to-market, productivity, quality, and employee engagement BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced that the number of people Trained in SAFe has surpassed one Million as strong interest in Business Agility has accelerated adoption in the last year. The number of individuals practicing SAFe has grown exponentially since the Framework launched in 2011. It took seven years to reach half a Million Trained, but only two years to double that number. SAFe is practiced ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scaled Agile

Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe®, the World's Leading Framework for Business Agility

27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced that the number of people trained in SAFe has surpassed one million as strong interest in business agility has ...

Designing the Digital Future at Porsche with Executives Mattias Ulbrich and Dr. Oliver Seifert Top Highlight at the 2021 Global SAFe® Summit

16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, is pleased to announce that two Porsche executives will be customer keynote ...
Gb, crisi carburante: governo pronto a impiegare esercito  Lifestyleblog
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scaled Agile
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Scaled Agile Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth