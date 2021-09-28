Aramco's Abqaiq facility added to prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) World's largest oil processing plant recognized for excellence in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions at scale Abqaiq becomes Aramco's third facility to be included in the World Economic Forum's elite group of 4IR pioneers Digital Transformation Program puts Aramco at the forefront of industrial innovation DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The World Economic Forum has recognized a third Aramco facility, Abqaiq, for its pioneering adoption and integration of cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The Abqaiq oil processing facility, the largest oil processing plant in the world, joins Aramco's Uthmaniyah Gas Plant and Khurais oil complex in the Forum's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
