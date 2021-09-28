Ecobonus : incentivi per comprare auto usate con contributi fino a ...Gabriel Garko sta seriamente pensando a un figlioDove cercare incontri seri durante la pandemiaDisney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Ultime Blog

Aramco' s Abqaiq facility added to prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network

World's largest oil processing plant recognized for excellence in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution ...

Aramco's Abqaiq facility added to prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) World's largest oil processing plant recognized for excellence in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions at scale  Abqaiq becomes Aramco's third facility to be included in the World Economic Forum's elite group of 4IR pioneers  Digital Transformation Program puts Aramco at the forefront of industrial innovation DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The World Economic Forum has recognized a third Aramco facility, Abqaiq, for its pioneering adoption and integration of cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The Abqaiq oil processing facility, the largest oil processing plant in the world, joins Aramco's Uthmaniyah Gas Plant and Khurais oil complex in the Forum's ...
