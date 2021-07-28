DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateUltime Blog

Sonata Software announces Acquisition of San Jose | US Headquartered Encore Software Services | strengthens ISV and Microsoft led strategy | enters new verticals in healthcare and logistics

BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive ...

Sonata Software announces Acquisition of San Jose, US Headquartered Encore Software Services, strengthens ISV and Microsoft led strategy, enters new verticals in healthcare and logistics

BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services, Silicon Valley based IT Services Company providing User experience, Data Insights, and real time collaboration Services to clients in the healthcare, Supply-chain / logistics, and ISV industries. Encore Software Services, incorporated in 1998 and head quartered in San Jose, ...
