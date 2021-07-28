Sonata Software announces Acquisition of San Jose, US Headquartered Encore Software Services, strengthens ISV and Microsoft led strategy, enters new verticals in healthcare and logistics (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services, Silicon Valley based IT Services Company providing User experience, Data Insights, and real time collaboration Services to clients in the healthcare, Supply-chain / logistics, and ISV industries. Encore Software Services, incorporated in 1998 and head quartered in San Jose, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services, Silicon Valley based IT Services Company providing User experience, Data Insights, and real time collaboration Services to clients in the healthcare, Supply-chain / logistics, and ISV industries. Encore Software Services, incorporated in 1998 and head quartered in San Jose, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
mmmundhra : @TheAnkurTyagi Sonata software - surjeet03819643 : @themukulagrawal Sonata software - gamechangersadd : @JstInvestments 5.Sonata Software Also -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sonata Software
Musica & Videogiochi: Motoi Sakuraba... quello presso Camelot Software Planning in veste di coordinatore e sound director, il che ci porta ... e la cosa si è ripetuta per Baten Kaitos Origins ed Eternal Sonata . Quel che restava di Wolf Team ...
Sonata Software celebrates 30 years of relationship with MicrosoftTo further expand the relationship with a range of new growth initiatives and investments aligned to Microsoft strategy BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, announced 30 years of relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to invest aggressively in a business that Sonata had ...
Crescita del mercato Software di rifornimento delle suite a catena, approfondimenti, analisi delle dimensioni del 2021 per statistiche di settore, tasso di crescita, richieste emergenti, tendenze recenti, segmentazione geografica, economia del progetto, risultati c SETTENEWS
Sonata SoftwareSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sonata Software