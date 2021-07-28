Sonata Software announces Acquisition of San Jose | US Headquartered Encore Software Services | strengthens ISV and Microsoft led strategy | enters new verticals in healthcare and logistics

(Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire, Silicon Valley based ITCompany providing User experience, Data Insights, and real time collaborationto clients in the, Supply-chain /, and ISV industries., incorporated in 1998 and head quartered in San, ...

Advertising

mmmundhra : @TheAnkurTyagi Sonata software - surjeet03819643 : @themukulagrawal Sonata software - gamechangersadd : @JstInvestments 5.Sonata Software Also -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sonata Software

SETTENEWS

... quello presso CamelotPlanning in veste di coordinatore e sound director, il che ci porta ... e la cosa si è ripetuta per Baten Kaitos Origins ed Eternal. Quel che restava di Wolf Team ...To further expand the relationship with a range of new growth initiatives and investments aligned to Microsoft strategy BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, announced 30 years of relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to invest aggressively in a business thathad ...