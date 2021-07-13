Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Fractus and the Pompeu Fabra University UPF create a chair to enhance technology transfer and research in the 6G wireless communications

BARCELONA, Spain, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriol Amat, UPF Rector, and Ruben Bonet, Fractus ...

zazoom
Commenta
Fractus and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) create a chair to enhance technology transfer and research in the 6G wireless communications (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) BARCELONA, Spain, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Oriol Amat, UPF Rector, and Ruben Bonet, Fractus President and CEO, today have signed a collaboration agreement for three years to create the Tech transfer and 6G Fractus-UPF chair, with the objective to develop research, knowledge transfer and education activities. Other attendees in the ceremony were Angel Lozano, University Professor from the Information and Communication Technologies Department and Director of the chair; Daniel Serra, Rector's Delegate; Jordi Ilario, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fractus and

Claudio Cangialosi e Nancy Osbaldeston in "Requiem".

Nello stesso anno, Cherkaoui ha creato la nuova produzione Fractus V per la sua compagnia Eastman, ... Godani); "Romeo and Juliet", "Josephs Legende" (di S. Celis); "Faun" (di Jiri Bubenicek); "...

Microsoft Joins the IoT M2M Council to Accelerate IoT Adoption

... product makers/designers, and apps developers that buy IoT solutions as members. Board companies include 1NCE, Aeris, AVSystem, beamLive, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, floLIVE, Fractus ...
Antenna Del Chip Dielettrico mercato Dimensione del 2021-2027 Produttori chiave, quota del settore, opportunità di investimento, tendenze future, impatto sul mercato, entrate, domanda e analisi dei giocatori dominanti sono- Johanson Technology(US), Yage  SETTENEWS

Fractus and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) create a chair to enhance technology transfer and research in the 6G wireless communications

BARCELONA, Spain, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriol Amat, UPF Rector, and Ruben Bonet, Fractus President and CEO, today have signed a collaboration ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fractus and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Fractus and Fractus Pompeu Fabra University create