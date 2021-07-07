Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Exploring Possible Sale | Price Could Hit $1 Billion

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021), the media company founded by Oscar-winnerWitherspoon, is pursuing a, Variety has confirmed. Thefor the company behind “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show”hit $1. That’s an impressive figure given thathas created some buzzy shows, but is still a relatively new player in the space with a slender library of past hits. It’s also a sign that streamers and media companies are desperate to bolster their arsenals of original content as new services ...