Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Exploring Possible Sale | Price Could Hit $1 Billion

Reese Witherspoon’s
Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon, is pursuing a Possible ...

Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon, is pursuing a Possible Sale, Variety has confirmed. The Price for the company behind "Big Little Lies" and "The Morning Show" Could hit $1 Billion. That's an impressive figure given that Hello Sunshine has created some buzzy shows, but is still a relatively new player in the space with a slender library of past hits. It's also a sign that streamers and media companies are desperate to bolster their arsenals of original content as new services ...
