Cambridge Quantum Appoints Professor Stephen Clark as Head of Artificial Intelligence

Cambridge, England, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) are pleased to ...

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) are pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Stephen Clark as Head of Artificial Intelligence. Prof. Clark joins CQC from DeepMind where he was a Senior Staff Research Scientist and led a team working on grounded language learning in virtual environments. He also holds an Honorary Professorship at Queen Mary University of London. Prior to DeepMind, Prof. Clark spent 10 years as a member of faculty at the University of Cambridge Department of Computer Science and Technology, where he was Reader in Natural Language Processing. Before that, Prof. Clark was a member of faculty at the ...
... flexible, and effective CAMBRIDGE, England, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Scientists at Cambridge Quantum Computing ( CQC ) have developed methods and demonstrated that quantum machines can learn ...

... each of over 100 sentences, provide a strong proof of concept that Quantum Natural Language Processing is within reach CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Cambridge Quantum ...
CAMBRIDGE, England, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Scientists at Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) have developed methods and demonstrated that quantum machines can learn to infer hidden information ...
