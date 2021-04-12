Cambridge Quantum Appoints Professor Stephen Clark as Head of Artificial Intelligence (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Cambridge, England, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) are pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Stephen Clark as Head of Artificial Intelligence. Prof. Clark joins CQC from DeepMind where he was a Senior Staff Research Scientist and led a team working on grounded language learning in virtual environments. He also holds an Honorary Professorship at Queen Mary University of London. Prior to DeepMind, Prof. Clark spent 10 years as a member of faculty at the University of Cambridge Department of Computer Science and Technology, where he was Reader in Natural Language Processing. Before that, Prof. Clark was a member of faculty at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
