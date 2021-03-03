DNA Script Joins GE Research Collaboration to Develop On-Demand Vaccines and Therapeutics in Response to Biothreats for DARPA NOW Project (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) DNA Script will receive up to $9.35 million to leverage the company's novel enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology for the Project This is the second announced Project1 where DNA Script has been selected to collaborate in deployable vaccine production platform SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and PARIS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
DNA Script firma un contratto di sviluppo e innovazione con l'Agenzia per l'innovazione della difesa francese per la diagnostica on demand contro le minacce biologiche emergenti Agenzia ANSA
