LIFE Programme: EU invests 121 million in environment, nature and climate action projects (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) The LIFE investment announced today is set to channel significant complementary funding from other EU sources, including agricultural, regional and structural funds, Horizon 2020, as well as national ... Leggi su etribuna
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LIFE Programme
LIFE Programme: EU invests 121 million in environment, nature and climate action projectsThe European Commission announced an investment of 121 million for new integrated projects under the LIFE programme for the Environment and Climate Action. This funding " increased by 20% compared to last year " will promote the green recovery and help Belgium, Germany, Ireland, France, Hungary, ...
The Collegiate Church of Castiglione, a treasure to rediscover after 600 years"Already the fact that, with a year to go, we've started to organise a programme of initiatives for ... and left such a vital mark that positively affected the quality of life of his contemporaries, ...
Come si fa a ottenere un finanziamento dal LIFE Programme, lo strumento dell’Ue per proteggere ambiente e clima Open
Ue: 121 milioni di euro per progetti programma LIFELa Commissione europea ha annunciato nuovi investimenti in progetti integrati nell'ambito del programma per l'ambiente e l'azione per il clima ...
Programma LIFE, nuovi progetti a tutela dell’ambiente, della natura e del climaLa Commissione UE ha annunciato investimenti per 121 milioni di euro in nuovi progetti nell'ambito del programma LIFE per l'ambiente e l'azione per il clima ...
LIFE ProgrammeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIFE Programme