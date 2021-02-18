L'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tvLa Caserma streaming e diretta tvIl boss Raffaele Cutolo è mortoCalabria Scuole ChiusePorto Juventus Streaming Formazioni Dove Vederla OrarioBobby Solo confessione choc: Ho fatto un disastro coi miei soldi, ...Inghilterra: Marito Regina Elisabetta. Ricoverato il Principe FilippoCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - nuovi contenuti in arrivo

Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- strong>Gerresheimerstrong> AG posted strong growth ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

<strong>Gerresheimerstrong> AG posted strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and landed inside the target range despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Business in the fourth quarter was very strong. It was the best quarter in the Company's history. Despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in our cosmetics business, we reached our goals for 2020. The successful acceleration of growth in large parts of our core business demonstrates the effectiveness of our measures and makes us very confident about our business performance in the next few years. We continued to focus on implementing our strategic process in 2020. We are transforming our ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer presents
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gerresheimer presents Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter