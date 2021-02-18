Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarter

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/>Gerresheimer strong> AG postedgrowth in theof 2020 and landed inside the target range despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Business in thewas very. It was the bestin the Company's history. Despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in our cosmetics business, we reached our goals for 2020. The successful acceleration of growth in large parts of our core business demonstrates the effectiveness of our measures and makes us very confident about our business performance in the next few years. We continued to focus on implementing our strategic process in 2020. We are transforming our ...