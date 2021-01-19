Occlutech's Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) Receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Heart Failure (HF) (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Occlutech, a privately-held company, announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company a Breakthrough Device Designation for its first-in-class, implantable Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) for Heart Failure (HF) patients with preserved (HFpEF) or reduced (HFrEF) ejection fraction. Heart Failure (HF) is a serious condition characterized by the Heart's inability to pump an adequate blood supply to the body. Worldwide, HF affects over 30 million people, and the lifetime risk of HF increases with age, with over 50% of hospitalizations of persons aged 65 or older attributable to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Occlutech, a privately-held company, announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company a Breakthrough Device Designation for its first-in-class, implantable Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) for Heart Failure (HF) patients with preserved (HFpEF) or reduced (HFrEF) ejection fraction. Heart Failure (HF) is a serious condition characterized by the Heart's inability to pump an adequate blood supply to the body. Worldwide, HF affects over 30 million people, and the lifetime risk of HF increases with age, with over 50% of hospitalizations of persons aged 65 or older attributable to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Occlutech AtrialEco-Friendly Turf mercato 2021 Fattori di crescita, principali produttori, i futuri investimenti, la segmentazione, Condividere, Dimensione, CAGR, ultime tendenze, previsioni 2025 Merate Edizione
Occlutech AtrialSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Occlutech Atrial