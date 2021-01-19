Louis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...Dubbi sul vaccino contro il coronavirus? Magari guarda questo videoLa genialata della Moratti: Vaccini anti Covid in base al Pil della ...Covid-19, 8.824 nuovi casi e 377 vittime : primi casi variante ingleseHITMAN 3: Disponibile il Launch TrailerArriva il 2 febbraio la Stagione 8 di Apex Legends - MayhemCall of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...GUARDA IL NUOVO ALL-OUT-ACTION TRAILER DI PERSONA 5 STRIKERS

Occlutech' s Atrial Flow Regulator AFR Receives U S FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Heart Failure HF

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occlutech, a privately-held company, announced ...

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Occlutech, a privately-held company, announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company a Breakthrough Device Designation for its first-in-class, implantable Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) for Heart Failure (HF) patients with preserved (HFpEF) or reduced (HFrEF) ejection fraction. Heart Failure (HF) is a serious condition characterized by the Heart's inability to pump an adequate blood supply to the body. Worldwide, HF affects over 30 million people, and the lifetime risk of HF increases with age, with over 50% of hospitalizations of persons aged 65 or older attributable to ...
