Occlutech' s Atrial Flow Regulator AFR Receives U S FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Heart Failure HF

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a privately-held company, announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company afor its first-in-class, implantable(AFR) for(HF) patients with preserved (HFpEF) or reduced (HFrEF) ejection fraction.(HF) is a serious condition characterized by the's inability to pump an adequate blood supply to the body. Worldwide, HF affects over 30 million people, and the lifetime risk of HF increases with age, with over 50% of hospitalizations of persons aged 65 or older attributable to ...