TEMSA | Bus exports to be delivered to the heart of the European Union

ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its first electric bus export to Sweden, TEMSA, ...

TEMSA: Bus exports to be delivered to the heart of the European Union (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Following its first electric bus export to Sweden, TEMSA, a Sabanc? Holding - PPF Group subsidiary, delivered its first shipment of LD 12 SB PLUS model buses to Belgium, the center of the European Union. TEMSA CEO Tolga Kaan Do?anc?o?lu said, "TEMSA is ramping up to play a more significant role not only in Turkish market, but in the global arena. Our LD 12 SB PLUS exports to Belgium is a key indicator that will create new opportunities in the Benelux market and will raise brand awareness!"     TEMSA Ula??m Araçlar? A.?. that started to operate under the umbrella of the PPF Group, the main partner of Skoda Transportation and the Sabanc? Holding, through the share transfer agreements took place in the recent ...
