Huawei' s Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City Expo World Congress

- --Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Nanhai District of Foshan has won Awards SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2020 ...

On November 18th, at the 10th Smart City Expo World Congress, Huawei's Customers won two World Smart City Awards and four Nominations for their innovative ideas and outstanding achievements in driving Smart City initiatives. Shenzhen has won the Enabling Technologies Award for technology-enabled refined City governance. Shanghai has been ...
