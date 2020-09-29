Construction of 19 production facilities with combined investment of 15 83 billion yuan kicks off in China' s Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 29 settembre 2020), Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/On September 26,'sHi-(CND) held the ground-breaking ceremony for this year's third batch of key projects and the commencement ceremony for the Xinchuang project.of 19 newof 15.83, including 8 municipal-level projects and 11 regional-level projects, started on the same day.a focus on photovoltaics (PV) and smart energy, carbon fibers and composites, renewable fuels-powered vehicles and automotive parts, new medicines and medical equipment, ...