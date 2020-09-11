Thor: Love & Thunder, Chris Hemsworth conferma che non sarà il suo ultimo film nel MCU (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020) Chris Hemsworth conferma che quella in Thor: Love and Thunder non sarà; la sua ultima apparizione nel Marvel Cinematic Universe rassicurando tutti i suoi fan. Chris Hemsworth tornerà presto nell'universo Marvel con Thor: Love &; Thunder e ha rassicurato tutti i fan che questa non sarà; il suo ultimo film nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, nonostante i rumor che si sono diffusi sul web dopo l'abbandono di altri suoi colleghi. Dopo il ritiro dall'MCU di Robert Downey Jr. e Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame. i fan hanno cominciato a pensare che presto anche Chris ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020)che quella inandnon; la sua ultima apparizione nel Marvel Cinematic Universe rassicurando tutti i suoi fan.tornerà presto nell'universo Marvel cone ha rassicurato tutti i fan che questa non; il suonel Marvel Cinematic Universe, nonostante i rumor che si sono diffusi sul web dopo l'abbandono di altri suoi colleghi. Dopo il ritiro dall'MCU di Robert Downey Jr. eEvans in Avengers: Endgame. i fan hanno cominciato a pensare che presto anche...

