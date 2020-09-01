Maxonrow Launches Asset Tokenization Service True Asset Issuing (TAI) and Announces Partnership with KYC-Chain (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Maxonrow today announced the launch of its Asset Tokenization Service—True Asset Issuing (TAI), available starting Sep 1. As a leading technology company committed to helping businesses and governments improve security and efficiency in digital processes, Maxonrow launched its Maxonrow BlockChain and MAX-Wallet on the same date in 2019. One year later, the company is proud to share another milestone. with TAI, Maxonrow aims to optimize financial Services and connect the world economy by making value exchange effortless, efficient and transparent.

