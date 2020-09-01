Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

Maxonrow Launches Asset Tokenization Service True Asset Issuing TAI and Announces Partnership with KYC-Chain

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxonrow today announced the launch of its Asset ...

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Maxonrow today announced the launch of its Asset Tokenization Service True Asset Issuing (TAI), available starting Sep 1. As a leading technology company committed to helping businesses and governments improve security and efficiency in digital processes, Maxonrow launched its Maxonrow BlockChain and MAX-Wallet on the same date in 2019. One year later, the company is proud to share another milestone. with TAI, Maxonrow aims to optimize financial Services and connect the world economy by making value exchange effortless, efficient and transparent.

