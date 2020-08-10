Durante l'emergenza Covid è raddoppiata la mortalità per l'infartoViviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...I cinque deputati col bonus partita Iva da 600 euroTrovato il corpo di Viviana Parisi : Nessuna traccia del piccolo ...Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time svelato allo State of PlayFerrari Hublot Esports Series, al via le iscrizioniGTA Online – aggiornamento in arrivoPuglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe ConteRocco Casalino e quel bacio a Gabriele Rossi...

Global Fund Launches Search for Inspector General

GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has ...

GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has launched a Search for its next Inspector General. A seven-member nomination committee will help the Board of the Global Fund select the next Inspector General. The Board welcomes all candidates with proven skills in leadership and strategic oversight, and from broad and diverse backgrounds. Board Chair Donald Kaberuka said an independent, well-resourced and transparent Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is more essential than ever for the success of the Global Fund as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Global Fund is ...

