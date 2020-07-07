Russian Railways Has Received Prestigious International Award for Entering the Green Market (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Today in London, Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) announced the recipients of the 5th Annual Green Bond Pioneer Awards (GBPA). Russian Railways has won the 2020 Green Bond Pioneer Award as New Market Green Pioneer: Russia, Awarding International recognition as the first company from Russia entered the Green finance Market. Vadim Mikhaylov, First Deputy CEO, Russian Railways: "Russian Railways has possessed an Ecological Strategy since 2009 and update it regularly. Started issuing Green bonds was for us a natural, logical step. We plan to remain present at the Green Market and use its opportunities to finance our Green activities." In May 2019, Russian Railways became the first company from Russia and CIS countries to enter the global responsible investment Market, issuing the first Green bonds on the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Pechino, 05 lug 00:00 - (Agenzia Nova) - È stata inaugurata una nuova linea ferroviaria merci Cina-Europa che collega la città di Jinhua, nella provincia orientale cinese di Zhejiang, e Mosca, in Russ ...

