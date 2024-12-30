Liberoquotidiano.it - Maypharm Unveils Revolutionary Hybrid Filler, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome: The Future of Skin Hydration and Regeneration

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

- SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, proudly introduces the global launch of, a groundbreakingmesotherapydesigned to redefineand revitalization.Co., Ltd. is set to revolutionize the aesthetic industry with the introduction of. This cutting-edgecombines the power of hyaluronic acid,s, and PDRN to maximize, elasticity, andis a breakthrough in aesthetic innovation, offering unmatched benefits forhealth and rejuvenation. Unlike traditionals that focus solely on moisture,elevateshealth standards by leveraging the regenerative potential ofs and PDRN.