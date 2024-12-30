Maypharm Unveils Revolutionary Hybrid Filler Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome | The Future of Skin Hydration and Regeneration
- SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Maypharm Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, proudly introduces the global launch of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, a groundbreaking Hybrid mesotherapy Filler designed to redefine Skin Hydration and revitalization.Maypharm Co., Ltd. is set to revolutionize the aesthetic industry with the introduction of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome. This cutting-edge Hybrid Filler combines the power of hyaluronic acid, Exosomes, and PDRN to maximize Skin Hydration, elasticity, and Regeneration.Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome is a breakthrough in aesthetic innovation, offering unmatched benefits for Skin health and rejuvenation. Unlike traditional Hydration Fillers that focus solely on moisture, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome elevates Skin health standards by leveraging the regenerative potential of Exosomes and PDRN.
