Bad Sisters: trailer della seconda stagione in arrivo su Apple TV+

Oggi Apple TV+ ha svelato il trailer della seconda stagione di Bad Sisters, interpretata e prodotta dalla candidata agli Emmy e vincitrice del premio BAFTA Sharon Horgan, insieme ad Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene e Eve Hewson. La seconda stagione farà il suo debutto il 13 novembre con i primi due episodi degli otto totali, seguiti da un episodio a settimana, fino al 25 dicembre. Due anni dopo la "morte accidentale" del marito violento di Grace, le affiatate sorelle Garvey potrebbero aver voltato pagina, ma quando le verità del passato riaffiorano, le cinque donne sono di nuovo sotto i riflettori; i sospetti tornano a essere tanti, come le bugie che vengono dette e i segreti che vengono rivelati, al punto da costringere le sorelle a capire di chi possono realmente fidarsi.

